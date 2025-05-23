KATH launches orthopedics month to fund free surgeries and raise bone health awareness

The Trauma and Orthopedics Directorate of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has officially launched Orthopedics Month, a month-long initiative aimed at raising awareness on bone health and providing free orthopedic surgeries for patients in need.

The campaign, which is on the theme: “Strong Bones, Active Lives – Celebrating Orthopedic Health”, is set to run throughout June 2025.

It places a strong emphasis on public education, injury prevention, and fundraising to support underprivileged patients who require critical orthopedic care.

A major highlight of the campaign is a fundraising drive designed to sponsor surgical procedures for patients who cannot afford treatment.

These include essential operations such as fracture repairs, joint reconstructions, and corrective orthopedic surgeries.

Dr. Abeiku Hammond, Acting Head of the Trauma and Orthopedics Directorate, speaking at the launch, stressed the urgent need for financial support.

“We see many patients who delay care because they simply cannot afford it. This month is not only about awareness, but also action. Through our fundraising efforts, we hope to provide free surgeries and give these patients a second chance at active, pain-free lives,” he said.

Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Acting CEO of KATH, also emphasised the need for accessible and affordable orthopedic services.

He noted that financial hardship often forces patients to postpone or avoid necessary treatment, worsening their conditions.

“As part of the hospital’s corporate social responsibility, we are offering free services for people with orthopedic conditions, including surgeries. But this can only be possible with the kind of sponsorship philanthropic individuals and organisations,” he stated.

In addition to surgery sponsorships, the Directorate has lined up a series of community engagement activities across the Ashanti Region, including free orthopedic screenings, educational outreach in schools and local communities, media campaigns to spread awareness on bone health, specialised orthopedic clinics to provide direct care

The hospital is, therefore, calling on individuals, corporate organisations, and charitable foundations to contribute to the cause.

Donations will directly fund surgeries and outreach efforts, helping restore mobility and dignity to countless patients.

Source: GNA