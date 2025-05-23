Court issues bench warrant for businessman over GH¢149,000

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of Lukeman Abdul-Karim, a 27-year-old businessman, for failing to appear before it.

Abdul-Karim allegedly collected GH¢149,000 from the complainant under the pretext of providing CFA equivalent but failed to do so.

When the case was called, Abdul-Karim was absent, prompting the prosecution to request a bench warrant for his arrest.

The court, presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, granted the request and issued the bench warrant.

The case was adjourned to June 16, 2025.

According to the prosecution, Daniel Attah, the complainant, is a businessman, while Abdul-Karim, who resides in West Hills, Accra, falsely claimed to be a forex bureau operator.

In January 2025, Abdul-Karim convinced Attah that he could exchange cedis into foreign currencies and collected GH¢149,000 from him.

After receiving the money, he failed to deliver the CFA equivalent and gave excuses.

On January 25, 2025, Attah reported the case to the police, leading to Abdul-Karim’s arrest.

During investigations, Abdul-Karim refunded GH¢20,000 but failed to return the remaining amount.

Source: GNA