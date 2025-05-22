Meet the 37 members of the eighth National Development Planning Commission

The Eighth National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has been inaugurated by President John Dramani Mahama under the Chairmanship of Dr Nii Moi Thompson, an economist.

The 37-Member Commission replaces the previous 49-Member Commission.

The NDPC was established under Articles 86 and 87 of the 1992 Constitution as part of the Executive.

The National Development Planning Commission Act, 1994 (Act 479) and the National Development Planning (System) Act, 1994 (Act 480), provide the core legal framework for the establishment of the Commission and the performance of its functions.

Members of the Eighth NPDC include Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minister of Finance; Dr Johnson Asiamah, Governor of the Bank of Ghana; Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, Government Statistician; and Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, Director-General, NDPC.

Others are Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection; Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts; and Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The rest are Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industries; Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment; and Madam Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, Minister of State, Public Reforms;

The 16 Regional Representatives include Mr Joseph Baradoe, Ahafo; Sir Charles Adjei, Ashanti; Professor John Yaw Akparep, Bono East; Dr Thomas Agyei, Bono; Mr Samuel Baabu Danso, Central; Mr Andrews Sodah, Eastern; and Mr Moses Baafi Acheampong, Greater Accra.

The rest of the Regional representatives are Mr David Yenukwa Kombat, North East; Mr Bernard Bagyepu Jagri, Northern Region; Mr Mohammed S. Awal, Oti Region; Dr Sachibu Mohammed, Savannah; Madam Zeinabu Mohammed Ayariga, Upper East Region; Prof Elijah Yendaw, Upper West; Dr Elikplim Apetorgbor, Volta; Madam Charlotte Otuwa Odum, Western; and Dr Emmanuel Carsamer, Western North.

Experts who are members of the eighth Commission include Mr Seth Ofori-Ohene, Financial and Business Expert; Abdul-Nasser Alidu, Finance and Economics Expert, Prof William Baah-Boateng, Labour Economics Expert; Mrs Mona Quartey, Financial Economics Expert; and Madam Emelia Affi Agbenyo, Skills, Jobs and Gender Expert.

The institutional and academic representatives are Mr Kofi Nsiah-Poku, Association of Ghana Industries AGI); Mr Franklin Owusu Ansah, Organised Labour representative; Mr Michael Bozumbil, Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA), Mr Percy Anaab Bukari, Ghana Institute of Planning; and Dr William Cantah, University of Cape Coast.

Dr Thompson, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to the President for entrusting them with such an important responsibility.

He, on behalf of the Commissioners, pledged their commitment to fulfill the duties of their mandate.

Source: GNA