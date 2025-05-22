Agongo fulfills GH¢500,000 pledge to Ghana Medical Trust Fund 

Alhaji Seidu Agongo, Chief Executive Officer of Alive Industries, has presented a cheque for GH¢500,000 to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund through the Ministry of Health.

The donation is a pledge he made during the launch of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund by President John Dramani Mahama.

Alhaji Agongo, who is also the CEO of Agricult Ghana Limited, said his motivation stemmed from understanding the connection between public health and national prosperity.

“As a businessman, my success means nothing in a society where people die from treatable conditions,” he said.

He said business only flourishes in a healthy environment and “we all need access to proper healthcare not as a luxury, but as a fundamental right.”

Alhaji Agongo urged Ghanaians to help support each other to make life better.

“This is not about wealth but rather it is about compassion and together, let us continue to lift others and be the reason someone gets another chance at life,” he said.

He said as the owner of a Dialysis Centre, he had witnessed firsthand, the devastating impact of kidney disease in Ghana.

He said in a developing country where people hardly got food to eat, the impact of the disease was a significant strain.

According to the Global Payroll Association, each dialysis session costs approximately GH¢800, with most patients requiring three sessions weekly, totaling about GH¢8,400 monthly or roughly $800 in a country where average monthly income averages $750.

It said more than half of the working class earn less than that.

Mr Mintah Kwabena Akandoh, the Health Minister, emphasized that the donation transcended corporate social responsibility and urged Ghanaians to support the Fund.

“This is about Ghanaians standing for Ghanaians and Alhaji Agongo demonstrates what we must all aspire to seeing the suffering of our neighbours and responding not because we have much, but because we care deeply,” he said.

Alhaji Agongo has made similar donation gestures to thousands of people across the country, including building a block for the Child Emergency Unit of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.

