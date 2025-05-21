ICAO to assess Ghana’s potential for sustainable aviation fuel production

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is set to begin feasibility studies on Ghana’s capacity to develop and produce Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).

If successful, the studies will enable Ghana to begin developing and producing SAF as an alternative to fossil fuels.

Speaking at the two-day Capacity Building for SAF workshop in Accra on Tuesday, Madam Juliet Okine, Deputy Director-General for Finance and Administration, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) expressed optimism that the feasibility studies would be successful to pave the way for SAF development.

She said that Ghana could develop and produce SAF to reduce airline dependence on fossil fuels because the feedstock, used cooking oil, and waste materials, essential for SAF production, are abundant in Ghana.

“The country has what it takes to promote SAF production.

“Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, as the agency of the Ministry of Transport responsible for regulating aviation in Ghana, remains optimistic that the feasibility studies will be successful,” she said.

The workshop, organised by GCAA in collaboration with ICAO, aimed to provide technical assistance to Ghana in harnessing its capabilities for SAF development and deployment.

It forms part of ICAO’s Assistance Capability Building and Training for SAF (ACT SAF) project, funded by the United Kingdom.

Madam Okine urged ministries including Finance, Food and Agriculture, Environment, Energy, and Green Transition to support GCAA in achieving its goals.

She noted that SAF development would create jobs, business opportunities for youth, and promote sustainable economic growth.

Mr. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Minister of Transport, said aviation was a major contributor to global carbon emissions, posing threats to the environment, economy, and future generations.

ICAO estimates that aviation contributes two to three per cent of global carbon emissions.

Mr. Nikpe stressed the need for proactive measures to transition towards cleaner, sustainable fuels.

“SAF has the potential to reduce life-cycle carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional fossil-based jet fuel,” he said.

“It can power today’s aircraft engines without modification, making it an immediate and viable solution for greener air travel,” Mr. Nikpe added.

He called on the private sector to actively participate in the SAF project.

Mr. Cesar Velarde, ICAO ACT-SAF Project Coordinator, described SAF as both an environmental and socio-economic opportunity for Ghana.

For the next two days, industry stakeholders and government officials will meet to identify challenges affecting SAF production.

He also pledged ICAO’s assistance in helping Ghana realise its SAF goals.

“This workshop is just the kick-off of a six-month assistance project that will consist of a first feasibility study for SAF,” he said.

Mr. John Dumelo, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, lauded the initiative, noting that SAF development would create new value chains in agriculture, stimulating demand for energy crops and agricultural residues.

“Our Ministry stands ready to work with GCAA, the Ministry of Energy, ICAO, and other partners to assess the availability and sustainability of agricultural feedstock for SAF production,” he said.

Mr. Hassan Tampuli, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Road and Transport assured GCAA and ICAO of Parliament’s commitment to supporting SAF with the necessary legislation to maximise its benefits.

Source: GNA