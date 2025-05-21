FDA destroys products worth GH¢522,475.69 in Upper East 

The Upper East Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has safely disposed of expired, unwholesome, unregistered, and non-conforming regulated products worth GH¢522,475.69 in the Upper East Region.

The products, include expired food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics among other consumer products, obtained over the first quarter of 2025, during market surveillance activities by officials of the FDA across the Region.

Addressing journalists after safe disposal of the products, Mr Abel Ndego, the Acting Regional Head of the FDA, said the mandate of the Authority was to safeguard public health by ensuring that only safe, and high-quality products reached consumers.

“This mission does not end at regulation and enforcement; it extends to responsible disposal of items that pose potential harm. The sale of unregistered regulated products is in contravention of the public health act and considered a crime,” Mr Ndego said.

He said the safety, efficacy and quality of unregistered products were not approved through the Authority’s local and international standards and insisted that such products could not be offered for sale, distribution or even donated as gifts.

The Acting Head noted that the risk of unknown and potential harm exposure to such products posed a threat to public health, “We use this platform to appeal to the public to desist from buying unregistered products.

“All products registered by the Authority have designated registration numbers which patrons or consumers can use as verification for registration. Consumers can also check the Authority’s website for the list of registered products to verify the status of products when in doubt,” he said.

Mr Ndego stressed that consuming expired or contaminated products could lead to food poisoning, severe allergic reactions, and long-term health complications.

He said the FDA recognized its role as “gatekeepers of public health” and that through inspections, regulatory frameworks and public engagement, the Authority ensured compliance with provisions of the Public Health Act of 2012, Act 851.

Mr Ndego acknowledged that the FDA could not succeed in its role alone, and urged business owners, manufacturers, and distributors to adhere strictly to FDA-approved protocols.

He admonished them to adhere to registration of all regulated products, adherence to labelling requirements, adherence to good manufacturing, hygiene, storage and distribution practices, and conformance to advertisement regulations.

He further encouraged consumers and business owners to report suspicious activities related to expired goods through the FDA’s whistleblower channels.

To strengthen enforcement, Mr Ndego said the FDA was intensifying inspections, collaboration with law enforcement agencies and introducing public awareness campaigns to empower citizens with knowledge on identifying and reporting expired goods in circulation.

“Let us work together to protect our health, our environment and our economy,” the Acting Head appealed to stakeholders.

Source: GNA