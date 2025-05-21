Court orders mental evaluation for robbery suspect extradited from Togo

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered mental evaluation for Adina-Akapo Abdou Moudjibou, a businessman extradited from Togo over a series of robberies.

Moudjibou, charged with robbery, had his plea reserved.

His alleged accomplice, Marzouk Alidu, a motor rider, is facing a charge of abetment of crime.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Richard Amoah, prosecuting, told the court that Moudjibou began exhibiting unusual behaviour after his caution statement was taken.

ASP Amoah requested the court to order a psychiatric evaluation, stating that Moudjibou’s condition had worsened to the extent that he sometimes defecated and consumed the waste.

The prosecution also sought to amend the charge sheet, which previously indicated Moudjibou was at large, despite his extradition from Togo through police collaboration.

The court, presided over by Basilia Adjei Tawiah, did not take pleas and remanded Moudjibou into National Intelligence Bureau custody.

Alidu was granted bail but has yet to fulfil the conditions.

The case was adjourned to June 3, 2025.

The complainant, Dr Jemimah Asare Morjah, a medical doctor at Accra Regional Hospital, resides in East Legon.

On April 13, 2024, around 0300 hours, Alidu allegedly entered her bedroom through the washroom window, masked and armed, demanding valuables.

He ransacked the room and stole $200,000 in cash, a gold waist chain worth GH¢20,000, a gold necklace worth GH¢18,000, assorted jewellery worth GH¢5,000, and a registered CZ 75.5P pistol belonging to her husband, Agbenyo Clement Edem.

Alidu packed the stolen items into a backpack, warned the complainant to remain inside, and fled.

Police investigations confirmed the robbery, revealing that Moudjibou had transported Alidu to the scene on a motorbike.

On September 4, 2024, Alidu was arrested at East Airport after another robbery involving Moudjibou.

During interrogation, Alidu admitted transporting Moudjibou to the complainant’s house for the robbery and later picking him up.

He provided police with Moudjibou’s contact details and led officers to Madina Libya Quarters, but Moudjibou escaped.

On September 7, 2024, Alidu led police to the crime scene for reconstruction and pointed out where he dropped Moudjibou.

He also directed officers to other locations linked to similar robberies.

An arrest warrant was issued for Moudjibou, and Interpol was alerted.

On January 30, 2025, Interpol Togo informed Ghana Police of Moudjibou’s arrest in Lomé.

He was extradited to Ghana on May 14, 2025, for prosecution.

That same day, an identification parade was conducted at CID Headquarters, but Alidu failed to recognise Moudjibou as his accomplice.

However, in his caution statement, Moudjibou admitted involvement in multiple robberies, aided by a motor rider and Mohammed Djando, who remains at large.

Investigations continue.

Source: GNA