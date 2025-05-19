Ghana must locally produce oil filters – Spare Parts Association insists

Mr Henry Okyere, the Chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, has disclosed that the association is working to attract investors to support the local production of oil filters in Ghana.

He announced the moves to investors to locally produce oil filters in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after speaking in Lagos at the annual West African Automotive Show (WAAS).

The event brings together key stakeholders in the automotive industry in Nigeria.

Mr Okyere emphasised the growing need to develop a local manufacturing base for spare parts.

“Our aim is to change the narrative. We want to ensure that in our time, Ghana produces oil filters locally, shifting from import dependency to self-reliance,” he said.

According to Mr Okyere, the association had already begun engaging investors interested in setting up production facilities in Ghana.

He believed this would not only reduce imports but also help stabilise the Ghana cedi and create more jobs.

The chairman also pointed to successes in connecting local shaft and crank sellers to markets at more affordable prices, a development he said was helping make the industry more competitive and accessible.

He called on the government to support the spare parts sector through targeted policies, infrastructure development, and funding.

Looking ahead, Mr Okyere revealed that discussions were underway to bring the West African Automotive Show to Ghana in the next two years.

“Hosting WAAS in Ghana will give Ghanaians an opportunity to benefit not just as consumers but also as traders and industrial players,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Abaase Kwabena, Chairman of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce (Kumasi Branch), expressed concern over the lack of government support for local automobile manufacturers, citing Kantanka Automobile as an example.

He urged the government to pay closer attention to such homegrown companies and assist in expanding their production capacity for jobs and wealth creation.

Source: GNA