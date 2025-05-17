Ghana to host landmark African Marketing Conference

Ghana will host 500 Marketing and Information Technology (IT) Professionals for the 2025 African Marketing Confederacy (AMC) and Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa) conference.

The AMC and TICON Africa Meeting, scheduled from 20th to 22nd August, promises to be a pivotal event focused on “Enabling Africa’s Take on Future

Innovation Standards and Global Influence.”

Mr. David Gowu, President of TICON Africa, said the landmark conference presented a unique opportunity for Ghanaian companies to expand their reach across the continent by connecting with professionals and decision-makers in technology and marketing from various African nations.

He noted that the event would provide a platform for these local businesses to exhibit their products and services, fostering potential collaborations and growth.

“Ultimately, this collaborative gathering aims to be more than just a conference;

it’s a movement to amplify the work being done by ICT and marketing associations across Africa, driving sustainable development through strategic partnerships,” he said.

He added that the three-day event would delve into five key sub-themes through expert-led workshops designed to provide delegates with significant knowledge gain and foster collaboration across the continent.

Mrs Ama Amoah, The Vice President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG),emphasized that the upcoming AMC TICON 2025 Conference in Accra would position Ghana as a hub for Africa’s marketing and tech innovation.

She noted that the event would explore AI-driven strategies, digital commerce, and purpose-driven branding to address key industry challenges.

Mrs. Amoah urged local businesses and marketers to actively participate, stressing that the conference presented a unique opportunity to shape Africa’s marketing future.

She called for partnerships with private and public sector stakeholders to drive sustainable growth and generational impact.

Mrs Amoah expressed optimism that the event will elevate Ghana’s role in advancing Africa’s digital and commercial landscape.

Source: GNA