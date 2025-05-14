Police arrest four over shooting to death of MoMo vendor

The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested four people in connection with the death of a MoMo vendor at Aflao in the Volta Region on April 28, 2025.

The suspects are Michael Sewornu, 34, Korku Agboada, 43, Atsu Agbagla, 36, and Utsuku Onyeso, 22, a Nigerian.

A press release issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Felix Danku, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said they were arrested on May 10.

“On May 10, 2025, between the hours of 1200 and 0200, the Volta Regional Police Intelligence Department (RPID), in a joint intelligence-led operation with the Police SWAT Unit, Operation Motherland Taskforce, and ‘ACTION NOW’, a Community Watch Committee in Aflao, arrested four suspects, who allegedly shot and killed a mobile money vendor in Aflao on April 28, 2025,” it said.

They are currently in police custody assisting in investigation, it said.

It would be recalled that on April 28, 2025, at 1815 hours, about five unidentified robbers attacked and shot Christopher Ahordo, a mobile money vendor, at Gbagblakope, near the Diamond Cement Factory at Aflao.

He died at the scene, whilst the assailants took away his bag believed to contain his proceeds (money) from his business.

Police reiterated the need for the public to be security-conscious and collaborate with the Service and provide credible and timely information about criminals to facilitate their work.

Source: GNA