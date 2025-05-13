US Embassy in Ghana makes over $11m from 61,000 visa applicants in 2024

The United States of America Embassy in Ghana collected more than $11 million from visa application fees in 2024, as it processed tens of thousands of applications from Ghanaian nationals seeking entry to the U.S. for work, study, or travel.

In total, the Embassy received 61,000 nonimmigrant visa applications during the year under review.

These applications, which include categories such as tourism, business, student, and temporary work visas, generated a significant amount of revenue based on standard processing fees set by the U.S. Department of State.

Visa fees add up to millions in revenue

According to the Embassy’s published fee structure, nonimmigrant visa application fees vary by visa category.

The basic fee for non-petition-based visas is $185. Specialized categories such as H, L, O, P, Q, and R visas are charged at $205, while E category visas attract a higher fee of $315.

However, even when applying the lowest fee rate of $185 across all 61,000 applications, the total revenue from visa fees amounts to an estimated $11.2 million ($11,285,000).

This sum represents a significant inflow of funds, paid upfront by applicants regardless of whether their visa applications are ultimately approved or denied.

Only 25,000 applicants received Visas

Speaking to journalists in Accra on May 9, 2025, the U.S. Embassy’s Consular General, Elliot Fertik, revealed that out of the 61,000 applicants in 2024, only 25,000 were granted visas to enter the United States.

These individuals include students, temporary workers, tourists, and business visitors.

This figure has stirred debate among some Ghanaians, who question the fairness of non-refundable fees in the face of such a high denial rate.

Critics argue that the U.S. visa system is increasingly becoming a revenue-generating mechanism rather than a purely diplomatic or migration-focused service.

Despite the relatively high number of visa denials, the volume of applications underscores a growing appetite among Ghanaians for educational, employment, and cultural opportunities in the United States.

Fertik acknowledged this interest and noted that the embassy continues to support legitimate travel to the U.S.

With an average visa denial rate of nearly 60% in 2024, many prospective travelers are left financially burdened after paying non-refundable fees for unsuccessful applications.

Source: TechFocus24

Republished with permission.