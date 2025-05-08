Government to table bill to rename public universities

The government is preparing a new bill to be introduced in Parliament to rename the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), along with several other public universities across the country.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education, announced this during the inauguration of the Governing Councils of CKT-UTAS and Tamale Technical University (TTU), which was renamed Dr Abdoulaye Salifu Technical University under the previous administration.

Mr Iddrisu said there had been a policy shift under the current administration regarding the naming of public universities.

He noted that while changes may be made, the intention was not to erase history or disregard the contributions of individuals previously honoured.

“It is not to fail to recognise the contribution of any individual or their standing, or to undermine the legacy of any statesman or diminish their contributions to our national effort,” he stated.

He added that those who deserve national honours would still retain them.

Mr Iddrisu stressed that he was currently consulting a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional authorities, members of academia, alumni associations, students, and civil society organisations to take such a decision.

The Minister emphasized that these engagements were essential to ensure that the final decisions reflected both national values and the sentiments of those directly connected to the affected institutions.

Prof Stephen Kendie, Chairman of the Governing Council, CKT-UTAS, commended the President for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work to meet their responsibilities.

“Having established the first Peace and Development Studies programme in Ghana in 2008, I have been working on the issues of peace, conflict and human and peace building since then,” he said.

He said the University was plagued by so many unnecessary lawsuits, from one court case to another, and that the Council would work on addressing the issue.

“We need to be able to get all those cases out of the court and build some environment of peace that will allow you people to work,” he said.

Other Council members are Prof Albert Luguterah, Vice Chancellor of the University; Dr Gregory Abe-I-Kpeng, representing the University Teachers Association of Ghana; Mr Fatai Usman, representing the University Senior Staff Association of Ghana; and Mr Richard A. A.Akumbas, representing the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools.

The rest are Mr Barnabas Kofi Waja, representative of the Students Representative Council and Graduate Students Association, and Mr Huaru Alhassan Marifa, representing the Alumni Association of the University.

Prof Godwin Awabil, Prof Agnes Apusiga and Mr Amos Alemiya Ayuure, all nominated by President Mahama.

Source: GNA