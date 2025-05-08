Ghana inflation rate falls marginally to 21.2% in April

The rate of inflation in April 2025 stood at 21.2 per cent, a decline from 22.4 per cent in March 2025, marking the 5th consecutive monthly decline, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said on Wednesday.

Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, the Government Statistician, at a press briefing said the sustained drop was a positive signal of moderating inflationary pressures.

However, a month-on-month increase to 0.8 per cent, following the 0.2 per cent in March, suggest that vigilance was still required to tame inflation.

The overall outlook is cautiously optimistic, with opportunities to consolidate gains and enhance economic resilience.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2025 was 258.6 up from 256.5 in March 2025 and 213.3 in April 2024.

Food inflation stood at 25.0 per cent, showing a decline from 26.5 per cent the previous month.

Non-food inflation also declined to 17.9 per cent from 18.7 per cent compared to the previous month.

The inflation on locally produced items was 22.7 per cent in April from 24.0 per cent, while inflation for imported items stood at 17.7 per cent from 17.7 per cent.

At the regional level, the year-on-year inflation rate ranged from 37.1 percent in the Upper West Region as the highest and 18.3 per cent in the Volta Region as the lowest.

Source: GNA