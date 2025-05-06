Police summons Minority Leader over assault of officer assault during protest

The Ghana Police Service has summoned Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over allegations that he assaulted a police officer during a protest against the President’s bid to remove the Chief Justice.

The summons follows a review of video footage related to the incident.

A statement issued by the Police said the Service had formally requested the Speaker of Parliament to release Mr. Afenyo-Markin to aid the ongoing investigation into the alleged incident.

It said the involved officer would also assist in the investigation.

On May 5, 2025, the New Patriotic Party and the Coalition of Political Parties protested the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo.

President John Mahama suspended her following public petitions calling for an investigation into her conduct.

Source: GNA