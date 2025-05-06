ECOWAS Court President calls for inclusive and accessible justice at Lagos sensitization programme 

The President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves, has called for greater inclusivity, accessibility, and transparency in the delivery of justice across West Africa.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day Sensitization Outreach Programme in Lagos, he reaffirmed the Court’s commitment to making justice more responsive to the needs of ordinary citizens.

Under the theme “Justice for All, Justice for All”, President Gonçalves stressed the need to remove barriers to justice for marginalized communities and shift the perception of justice from being elite driven to people-centered.

He also announced ongoing digital reforms by the Court, including electronic filing, virtual hearings, and online public access, aimed at making the justice process faster, fairer, and more inclusive.

He urged law schools to integrate ECOWAS Community Law into their curricula and announced the launch of the Court’s first Moot Court Competition in June 2025.

He also called on lawyers to offer pro bono services, judges to uphold judicial independence, and Member States to enforce Court decisions and implement human rights instruments.

The President expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government and the Lagos State authorities for their support, and pledged the Court’s continued outreach to ensure justice reaches all corners of the region.

Source: GNA