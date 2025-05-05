Former MP for Ashaiman Alfred Agbesi dies

Mr. Alfred Kwame Agbesi, a former Ashaiman Member of Parliament (MP) and former Deputy Majority Leader, is reported dead at the age of 70.

Mr. Agbesi, a lawyer, served as Ashaiman MP from 2005 to 2017 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His death was officially announced in a press statement signed by Mr. Thompson Agbesi, Esq., on behalf of the family head.

‘The family of the late Alfred Kwame Agbesi regrets to announce to the general public the passing away of their beloved son, former Member of Parliament of Ashaiman Constituency and former Deputy Majority Leader of the 6th Parliament of Ghana.”

It stated that the former MP passed away in the early hours of Friday, May 02, 2025, at the 37 Military Hospital after a short illness.

It noted that details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Source: GNA