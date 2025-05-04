Mahama charges Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana to support management to achieve targets

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday swore-in Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu, the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), charging her to support management of the Bank to achieve set targets.

He noted that the swearing-in of Mrs Asante-Asiedu was more than just a procedural formality and that it reflected the collective resolve to restore professionalism, integrity, and competence to one of the nation’s most important institutions.

The swearing-in, which took place at the Presidency, was witnessed by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Finance Minister; Dr Johnson Pandit Asiamah, the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Zakari Mumuni, the First Deputy Governor of the BoG, Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency and Dr Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President.

He said the BoG was not just a regulator, it was a symbol of national economic sovereignty and a guardian of public confidence in the nation’s financial system.

“From the very onset of my administration, I called for a national reset, a fundamental repositioning of our institutions to reflect the values of merit, transparency, and service,” President Mahama said.

“At the heart of this agenda is the need to renew trust in our institutions that manage our economy, beginning, of course, with our central bank.”

He said when they assumed office, the economy they inherited was deeply distressed, and investors confidence had hit rock bottom.

He said inflation was soaring, the cedi had sharply depreciated, and the debt situation was precarious.

He said that the domestic debt exchange programme further strained the financial system, shaking the foundations of liquidity, confidence, and stability.

“We recognized that this was not a time for rhetoric. It was a time for serious, disciplined, and coordinated institutional action.”

He said, he was pleased to note that under the leadership of Governor, Dr Asiama and the Bank’s senior management, the recovery process had begun in earnest.

He said inflation, while still high, was moderating and that the Ghana cedi appreciated by 3.16 per cent on the interbank market and by nearly five per cent on the Forex Bureau market, a remarkable reversal of last year’s volatility.

The President said the gains were not accidental, but the result of careful monetary tightening, improved foreign exchange liquidity, and a better synchronization of fiscal and monetary policy frameworks.

He said furthermore, the staff-level agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the fourth review of the nation’s extended credit facility programme reflected growing international confidence in the reforms and in the credibility of the economic governance.

The President said it was against this backdrop that they welcomed Mrs Asante-Asiedu as Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

He said Mrs Asante-Asiedu brought with her a distinguished career across banking, corporate communications to financial inclusion.

President Mahama said her previous role as Group Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank Ghana, places her at the front lines of everyday financial banking challenges and opportunities for Ghanaian households and small businesses; adding that she also had a proven track record in stakeholder management and institutional reform.

He said these were valuable assets to the bank as it sought to rebuild trust, engage the public more effectively, and foster a more inclusive financial system.

He said Mrs Asante-Asiedu’s appointment was at a defining moment, and that she was joining a team tasked with not just stabilizing the economy but transforming the nation’s financial sector to serve the Ghanaian people better.

“Your success will depend not only on your technical acumen but also on your ability to communicate clearly, lead decisively, and act with integrity,” he said.

The President prayed that Mrs Asante-Asiedu’s tenure be marked by courage, humility, and excellence.

“May you serve with distinction, and may you always remember that your appointment is not just a position, but it is a public trust,” he said.

“Together, let’s build a central bank that is credible, modern, respected both at home and abroad.”

On her part, Mrs Asante-Asiedu expressed gratitude to the President for the confidence reposed in her to serve in an important national capacity.

She pledged to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and professionalism.

Source: GNA