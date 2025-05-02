Ghana government pledges to resolve delays in Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Some traditional leaders from Mankessim, Nkusukum, Abura, Dominase, and Ogua, have held discussions with the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, to address the stalled Ewoyaa Lithium Project in the Central Region.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional leaders, Osagyefo Amanda Edu IV, the Omanhene of Mankessim, expressed deep concern about the prolonged delay in starting the project, and cited a sharp decline in global lithium prices from $4,000 per tonne in 2022 to $800 per tonne currently.

He noted that despite the Minerals Commission’s moratorium granted in December 2023, parliamentary ratification is still pending, further stalling the start of mining.

The Chief underscored the project’s far-reaching significance and implications, especially for local communities within the project enclave.

He said approximately 2,000 hectares of land remain unused, leaving farmers unable to cultivate their fields for the past 16 months.

While due processes—including compensation negotiations and resettlement committee have been adhered to, regulatory bottlenecks hinder advancement.

The Omanhene urged the Sector Minister to prioritise resolving the outstanding issues to enable the project to take-off and unlock its potential.

In response to the traditional leaders request, Mr Buah assured the Chiefs of the government’s unwavering commitment to addressing the challenges and ensuring the project moved forward.

Mr Sulemana Yusif, the Deputy Minister, reinforced the chiefs’ concerns and reiterated the government’s dedication to fulfilling promises made towards ensuring smooth take-off of the lithium initiative.

He also acknowledged the need for expedited engagement with the Minerals Income Investment Fund and Parliament to secure timely ratification of the project.

The government’s resolve and collaborative efforts signalled a renewed drive to revitalising the Ewoyaa Lithium Project and delivering tangible benefits for the affected communities.

Source: GNA