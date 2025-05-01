Mahama nominates 33 MMDCEs for Eastern Region

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated 33 individuals for appointment as district chief executives for the Eastern Region, pending approval by their respective district assemblies.

A statement signed by Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said the nominations were made in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The nominees are; Kate Mawusi Babanawo, Kwahu Afram Plains North, Moses Tangmee, Kwahu Afram Plains South, Samuel Asamoah, Kwahu East, David Effah Osei Bonsu, Kwahu South, Tamimu Halidu, Kwahu West, Hakeem Antwi Abdul, Birim North, Ernest Owusu Ntim, Atiwa East, Amo John Anom, Atiwa West, Eric William Ayettey, Okere,

Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Kweabibrim, Mercy Korang, Fanteakwa South, and Osumanu Abubakar, Fanteakwa North.

The rest are Brim Central, Solomon Kusi Brako, Birim South, Taaju Rahim, Achiase, Samuel Owusu Brako, Akyemansa, Linda Ahenkora, Denkyembour, Umar Ahmed, Asene-Manso Akroso, Eric Ahinakwa, Upper West Akim, Rebecca Chissah, Lower West Akim, Paulina Akabila, Lower Manya Krobo, John Martey, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Philibert Amenorpe Selorm Fumey, Kraboa Coatal, Joshua Lartey, and New Juaben North, Samuel Adongo.

The others are New Juaben South, Ransford Owusu Boakye, Akuapem North, John Evans Kumordzi, Akuapem South, Paul Osae Offei, Abuakwa South, Nana Adu Sarpong Addo Aikins, Abuakwa North, Charles Darko Yeboah, Suhum, Lydia Ohenewa Sarah, Yilo Krobo, Francis Addo Akumatey, Upper Manya Krobo, Emmanuel Kwesi Lawer, and Asuogyaman, Godwin Bobobee.

Source: GNA