GoldBod extends deadline for reapplication for licenses under new regime

The Ghana Gold Board ( GoldBod) has extended the deadline for Ghanaian gold dealers with the old Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) or Ministry-issued licences to reapply under the new regime.

According to the Board the new date has been fixed for May 21, 2025.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), speaking at a press briefing said, “We gave all PMMC license holders and holders of licenses issued by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources responsible for mines an ultimatum which elapses today, April 30, 2025 to apply for new licenses under the Ghana Gold Board Act.”

He said, “But we know that most of you have not been able to apply at all. We can also see from the back end of our website and the license application portal that some of you have started the process of applying, but have not yet completed the application process.”

He said a few applicants had completed their submissions, but to ensure fairness, the Board was allowing an additional three weeks.

“We have decided to extend the time frame for you to apply for a new Gold Board license, and that time frame is from today, the April 30, 2025, to the 21st of May, 2025,” he added.

Mr Gyamfi said they believe that this was fair, and this time frame should be adequate for anybody who is serious and desirous of applying for a Gold Board license to do so.

The new Ghana Gold Board Act renders all previous gold trading licences invalid. Mr Gyamfi urged Ghanaians who wish to remain in the trade to apply immediately via the official portal.

“Let me indicate again that if you want a license, you must go to the website of the Gold Board, which is goldbod.gov.gh, and goldbod is G-O-L-D-B-O-D, not B-O-A-R-D. Make sure you read the requirements and terms and conditions of the license accepted before you begin the process,” he said.

He said applicants were required to pay a fee, create an account, and fill out application forms accurately, warning that errors or omissions may result in disqualification.

He said if individuals make serious omissions or errors in the application, it would go against them in terms of the decision that the Gold Board will take on that application.

Mr Gyamfi concluded with a notice to all applicants stating that the new deadline will not be extended anymore.

“This new deadline of May 21, 2025 is not subject to further extension. It will not be extended… By that date only persons, who have been granted licenses by the Gold Board will be tolerated in the gold trading sector.

“If you are a Ghanaian and you hold a license under PMMC or the ministry responsible for mines and you don’t take steps to apply for a new license before the 21st, you will be committing a punishable criminal offence if caught to be trading in gold after the May 21, 2025,” he said.

Source: GNA