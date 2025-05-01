2025 West African University Games launched in Accra

The seventh edition of the West African University Games (WAUG) has been officially launched in Accra with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the games duly inaugurated.

The 2025 WAUG, scheduled for October 1-15, 2025, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, is expected to draw more than 2500 student athletes, coaches, and officials.

The mega-sporting event would include a variety of sports, including badminton, athletics, football, basketball, tennis, judo, volleyball, handball, and many others.

Speaking at the launch, Professor George Akanlig-Pare, Vice Chancellor’s Rep. at Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA), said the University had the requisite facilities to deliver the best WAUG ever and urged all stakeholders to help make the event a success.

“The University of Ghana has a long tradition as far as sports is concerned, and we have produced many top athletes as well as others who have gone into sports administration.

“We are happy to host this event once again, having hosted the event back in 2008. Hosting the event gives us the opportunity to showcase our sporting excellence to the rest of the world,” he said.

Prof. Akanlig-Pare underlined that the event would further strengthen ties with other nations and that sports have the power to influence student athletes’ lives.

Mrs. Kwantsua Emelia Agyei-Mensah, the Chairperson of LOC, expressed their willingness to ensure the success of the games and make it one of the most impactful editions in history.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting journey, one that does not only promote athletic excellence but also deepen regional cooperation, intercultural understanding and youth empowerment across the region.

“We are proud that UG, the premier University of the country, has been selected as the host of this prestigious event. It is indeed a privilege and responsibility that we embrace with full commitment,” she said.

Mrs Agyei-Mensah, who doubles as the Registrar of UG, added that the event would also honour the virtues that are vital in the classroom and on the field of play, such as discipline, resilience, teamwork, and excellence.

“On behalf of the University’s management, I extend a warm invitation to participating in universities and student athletes as we prepare to welcome the rest of West Africa.

“We are reminded of the true power of sports not just as a competition but as a language of peace, unity and transformation,” she said.

Mrs Agyei-Mensah commended members on various committees who have already started working tirelessly to ensure a successful hosting of the games in October.

The 2025 WAUG, which is themed “Unite, Compete and Inspire: Elevating West African University Sports”, would witness student athletes from countries like hosts Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, The Gambia, Liberia, Mali, and Guinea, among others compete for laurels.

Ibrahim Shaibu Tanko, President of the West African University Sports Federation, stated that the games’ theme should serve as a working phrase for all student athletes who participate in the games, as they seek to be changemakers in their countries.

He pledged his assistance to the LOC in delivering a successful Games and urged all stakeholders to assist them in their endeavours.

