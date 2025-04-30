African governments asked to embrace technology for service delivery

Public administrations of African governments have been advised to embrace the use of technology in the delivery of services, especially in remote areas.

African nations have been urged to address infrastructure gaps, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and regulatory challenges to fully realise the benefits of Artificial Intelligence.

Madam Pinky Kekana, Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration, Republic of South Africa, said this at the opening of a three-day maiden annual African Management Development Institutes Network (AMDIN) conference in Accra.

The conference is hosted by the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

It is on the theme: “Enhancing Governance and Public Administration in Times of Polycrises Through Collaboration, Policy, Evidence, Technology (AI), and Innovation for Service Delivery.”

She said prioritising investments in secure digital platforms, nationwide broadband expansions, and AI-driven service enhancement would be crucial for fostering inclusive digital governance.

She said the South African government emphasised the vital role of artificial intelligence and digital public infrastructure in enhancing government service delivery and strengthening governance.

The Deputy Minister said South Africa and Ghana share a deep and enduring fraternal bond.

She said Ghana’s gaining independence provided much strength and great inspiration to the liberation movements of African countries, including South Africa.

The strength of any nation, she stated, rested on its state capacity to deliver, protect and uplift its people, stressing that governance becomes a critical aspect for resilience, recovery and long-term transformation.

“In South Africa, we anchor our vision in the National Development Plan 2030, which is strategically aligned with Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ghana has a 40-year National Development Plan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has the National Strategic Development Plan 2045, Uganda has Vision 2040, Malawi has Vision 2063, and both Namibia and Zambia have Vision 2030, amongst others.

She said African countries were chattering about bold but visionary plans, but when a state lacked capacity, it risked failing to provide quality public service, basic security, and stability.

The consequences, she stressed, would lead to institutional underperformance, social unrest, economic stagnation, and, in some cases, outright violence.

Professor Samuel Bonsu, Rector of GIMPA, underscored the importance of partnership to shape the future of development and the capacity of Africa.

He said the continent needed to prepare leaders to tackle challenges and announced the Network’s upcoming economic governance conference in June in Ghana.

AMDIN is a leading professional association dedicated to public sector capacity building in Africa.

The Network is committed to promoting continental and global knowledge exchanges to build capable administration and stronger institutions for Africa’s development.

Source: GNA