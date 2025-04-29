TUC urges government to pass Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Bill

The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) in commemoration of the World Day for Safety and Health, has urged the government to ensure the passage of the Occupational Safety, Health and Environment (OSHE) Bill.

This, the TUC said was to protect the working people of Ghana.

“We further call on employers and governments in Africa to invest in OSHE to minimise or eliminate preventable deaths and injuries at all places of work,” Mr Joshua Ansah, TUC Secretary-General, stated in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is commemorated every year on 28th April to honour the hundreds of thousands of people who are killed and injured while working.

A fundamental right at work, the theme for this year’s commemoration is “Emerging Technologies and their Impact on Workers’ Health and Safey”.

“As we come face-to-face with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it’s important to recognize and acknowledge the profound power of emerging technologies on the world of work and its impact on the health and safety of workers,” the statement said.

“The swift integration of artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other cutting-edge technologies is transforming industries and workplaces at an unparalleled pace.”

The statement said while these advancements bring about numerous benefits, such as increased efficiency and productivity enhancements, they also introduced new challenges and risks to workers’ health and safety.

It noted that on one hand, these emerging technologies had the potential to improve working conditions, reduce hazardous tasks, and enhance workers’ well-being.

It said for instance, automation could take over repetitive and dangerous tasks, while wearable devices could monitor workers’ health and provide real-time feedback.

It said on the other hand, these technologies can also introduce new hazards, such as increased exposure to various disorders from prolonged usage, or the risk of accidents caused by interaction of humans with machines.

The statement said the key concerns for the TUC include physical health risks which occur because of increased sedentary behaviours or lifestyles, and exposure to strangle its orders.

It said there were mental health implications, where the rapid pace of technological change could lead to increased stress, anxiety, and pressure to constantly adapt, potentially exacerbating mental health issues.

The statement said in addition, emerging technologies had the potential of creating uncertainty and insecurity among workers for fear of automation of tasks leading to skills obsolescence and consequent loss of jobs.

It said to mitigate the negative impacts of emerging technologies on workers’ health and safety, they urged policymakers, employers, unions and technology developers to prioritize conducting thorough risk assessments to identify potential hazards and develop strategies to mitigate them

Others are providing training and up skilling to equip workers with skills to adapt to new technologies and work environments

The rest are implementing robust safety protocols to develop and enforce strict safety protocols to prevent accidents and injuries and fostering a culture of well-being to encourage a workplace culture that prioritizes workers’ well-being, mental health, and physical safety.

“As we navigate the complexities of emerging technologies, it’s essential to prioritize workers’ health and safety,” the TUC said.

“By working together, we can harness the benefits of technological advancements while minimizing their negative impacts.”

The statement called on all stakeholders to join the TUC in the effort to ensure that the future of work was not only productive and efficient but also safe and healthy for all workers.

Source: GNA