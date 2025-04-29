Matilda Asante-Asiedu appointed Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana 

The President, John Dramani Mahama has in accordance with Section 17 of the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612) as amended, appointed Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mrs Asante-Asiedu is a Chartered Banker and seasoned corporate leader who has served as Group Head, Retail Banking at Access Bank Ghana PLC.

She holds an MBA in Marketing from GIMPA Business School (2021), an MA in Journalism Studies from Cardiff University (2005), and diploma in Journalism (Ghana Institute of Journalism, 1997) and Politics and Public Affairs Reporting (International Institute of Journalism, Berlin, 2000).

Mrs Mrs Asante-Asiedu is Chartered Executive Banker (CIB-Ghana, 2024).

She has undertaken Executive Programmes at Said Business School at Oxford University (2023), Wharton School (2015) and Marquette University’s Les Aspin Centre (2003).

Source: GNA