Ghana in bright start at 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship 

Ghana’s boys and girls U-15 teams started the CAF African Schools Football Championship on a bright note, winning their respective matches.

In the boys U-15 category, Ghana defeated their Ugandan counterpart 2-0 in the first Group A match at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Two goals from John Andor secured victory for Ghana as they moved top of Group A.

Ghana’s boys’ team would be hoping to finish their group stages campaign on a strong note as they face South Africa on Thursday before facing Algeria in the last group match.

In the girl’s tournament, Ghana narrowly edged their Moroccan counterparts 1-0 to secure all three points at the end of the match.

Jennifer Awuku’s goal in the second half was crucial for Team Ghana as they overcame a very formidable Moroccan side.

Ghana’s girls would finish their group stage campaign when they face Malawi and Benin on Thursday as they seek qualification to the semis.

Source: GNA