Justices of Ghana Supreme Court as of April 2025

The Supreme Court of Ghana, the highest court of the land, has 13 Justices and it has the final say on legal matters and can overturn lower court decisions.

They hear cases on a wide range of issues, including criminal law, civil law, and administrative law, drawing their mandate primarily from the 1992 Constitution.

Below are the justices, profile and their appointment dates.

Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo was appointed as Chief Justice in June 2023, serving previously as a Justice of the Supreme Court from 2019.

She has a distinguished legal career and has contributed significantly to the development of Ghana’s judiciary.

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie was born on December 26, 1956. He was appointed to the Supreme Court on June 11, 2008, by President John Kufuor.

He previously served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal and the High Court and is known for his role in the 2013 election petition case.

The next is Justice Gabriel Pwamang, appointed to the Supreme Court in June 2015 by President John Mahama. He was formerly a private legal practitioner and General Secretary of the People’s National Convention.

He served on the Constitution Review Commission from 2010 to 2011.

Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson has served as a High Court judge and a Justice of the Court of Appeal before she was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2019 by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

She is also recognised for her contributions to legal education and judicial reforms in Ghana.

Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu has a background in private legal practice and served as a High Court judge and as a Justice of the Court of Appeal, bringing significant judicial experience to the bench.

Justice Amadu was appointed in 2020 by former President Akufo-Addo.

Justice Professor Henrietta Joy Abena Nyarko Mensa-Bonsu was appointed in 2020 to the Supreme Court by former President Akufo-Addo.

She is a prominent academic and legal practitioner and a former law professor at the University of Ghana, where she played key roles in legal reform and human rights work both nationally and internationally.

Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi was born on November 29, 1963. He was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2020 by former President Akufo-Addo.

He was previously a managing partner of Kulendi @ Law and was known for his expertise in investment law, commercial litigation and arbitration.

Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu was born on April 9, 1966. He joined the bench in 1996 and rose through the ranks to the Supreme Court in December 2022 by the appointment of former President Akufo-Addo.

He served as a Magistrate, Circuit Court judge, High Court judge and Court of Appeal judge, and had also lectured at several institutions.

Justice George Kingsley Koomson was appointed in 2023 by former President Akufo-Addo, where he previously served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

He was recognised for his integrity, thoroughness and dedication to the cause of justice.

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu was born on April 18, 1969. He joined the Supreme Court in 2023 by appointment of former President Akufo-Addo.

He was previously a High Court judge and had a career in private legal practice. He has also participated in several community and legal development initiatives.

Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie was appointed in 2024 by former President Akufo-Addo, but he had earlier served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

He is respected for his legal reasoning and his contributions to Ghana’s jurisprudence through his rulings and academic engagements.

Justice Yaw Darko Asare was born on August 22, 1963. Justice Asare was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2024 by former President Akufo-Addo.

With a background in maritime law, he served at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and later established his law firm before joining the Court of Appeal in 2019.

Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2024 by former President Akufo-Addo.

He served in the judiciary in multiple roles and is recognised for his principled approach to law and justice.

