UDS at 33: Celebrating transformative impact and excellence in northern Ghana

In May this year, northern Ghana’s first public university, the University for Development Studies (UDS), will be celebrating its 33rd anniversary; a milestone of impactful contribution to Ghana’s educational drive.

What began in 1992 as a bold vision rooted in humility and national service has, over the past three decades, grown into one of Africa’s most remarkable academic institutions.

The UDS born from a dream and funded by prize money from an international leadership award presented to Ghana’s former President, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, has evolved into a beacon of hope, resilience, and innovation particularly for northern Ghana.

Humble beginnings.

At its inception, UDS started with a single faculty; Agriculture Faculty based at Nyankpala, in the Tolon District of the Northern Region with the overall mission to address food insecurity and other development challenges through practical research and hands-on training.

Few could have imagined that this modest beginning would spark a revolution in tertiary education across northern Ghana.

Over time, the university expanded rapidly establishing additional campuses in Wa (Upper West Region), Navrongo (Upper East Region), and Tamale. The Tamale City Campus, developed from a repurposed administrative complex near the Tamale Technical University, exemplifies UDS’ commitment to resourcefulness and community-based growth.

Autonomy and institutional growth

A major turning point came in 2018, under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when the Wa and Navrongo campuses were elevated to autonomous institutions: the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) and the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), respectively.

This move recognised UDS’ success and was accompanied by a presidential pledge to enhance infrastructure at the Nyankpala Campus.

The Silver Jubilee Building: A symbol of progress

Fulfilling that pledge, the Silver Jubilee Building was commissioned, an architectural marvel initiated by UDS’ 4th Vice-Chancellor, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, and completed under the leadership of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan.

This state-of-the-art facility houses spacious lecture theatres, staff offices, ICT laboratories, and conference rooms. It has significantly expanded the university’s capacity, enabling the introduction of several new programmes, including the long-anticipated Faculty of Law, which enrolled over 120 students in its maiden year.

TTFPP: A model for community engagement

One of UDS’ most distinguishing features is the pioneering Third Trimester Field Practical Programme (TTFPP) where students spend their final trimester in rural communities executing development projects and gaining hands-on experiences.

For over 30 years, TTFPP has produced graduates with deep insight into Ghana’s socio-economic realities, graduates who are solution-oriented, resilient, and ready to serve in underserved communities.

Academic excellence and global recognition

UDS’ innovative educational model has not gone unnoticed. In the latest Times Higher Education rankings, the university was ranked 35th in Africa, 10th in West Africa, and an impressive 3rd in Ghana highlighting its relevance, resilience, and academic reach.

Its achievements span agriculture, climate resilience, public health, and entrepreneurship.

UDS researchers are shaping policy and transforming lives while alumni occupy strategic roles in academia, civil service, and international organizations.

Sporting excellence

UDS has also made a mark in sports. The university has nurtured athletes, who have represented Ghana at global competitions, including the All-Africa and Commonwealth Games.

In 2024, UDS men’s football team clinched victory at the African Universities Soccer Competition in Lagos, Nigeria earning the honour to represent Africa at the upcoming World Universities Football Tournament in China, this September.

Innovation and entrepreneurship

Through its Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (BIIC), UDS empowers students to become job creators. Numerous student-led startups have emerged from this initiative gaining recognition at prestigious competitions such as the Ghana Startup Summit, the NEIP Pitch Series, and the Hult Prize.

Thought leadership: The UDS Africa Lecture Series

UDS continues to shape discourse through its annual Africa Leadership Lecture Series, an intellectual platform engaging the continent on leadership, governance, and development.

Esteemed African leaders including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Festus Mogae (Botswana), and Pedro Pires (Cape Verde), have graced this platform. The upcoming 7th edition, scheduled for Friday, April 25, 2025 will be addressed by Her Majesty Queen Nozizwe Mulela of Eswatini.

Planning the future

Looking ahead, UDS is advancing plans to establish new campuses at Gbanyamli, a growing suburb of Tamale, and Yendi in the Northern Region.

These expansions aim to decongest existing campuses and extend access to higher education for underserved communities.

A legacy of transformation

From a lone campus at Nyankpala to a multi-campus university with global acclaim, UDS has remained steadfast in its mission of using practical, demand-driven education to drive national development. Its story reflects Ghana’s own journey of resilience and progress.

As UDS marks 33 years of shaping minds and transforming communities, it stands not just as an academic institution but as a living testimony to the power of visionary leadership, community engagement, and unyielding commitment to development.

By Solomon Gumah

Source: GNA