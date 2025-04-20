You don’t need much prayer to get healing – Otabil

Rev Mensa Otabil, the Founder, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), said Jesus Christ bore the pain of sickness through the stripes He received on Good Friday, therefore, one does not need to pray much to get healed.

He said man’s demonstration of trust in that act resulted in healing.

Rev Otabil said this at the Good Friday Service of the ICGC Christ Temple at East Teshie in Accra on Good Friday.

The service was themed: “By His Stripes We Are Healed” with the key scripture taken from Isaiah 53:4-5.

“When something goes wrong in our bodies, we can ask Him for healing and it has nothing to do with whether we know how to pray well or not,” he said.

“But we trust in what He has done for us and by trusting in Him, we receive the benefit of what He died for,” Rev Otabil told the congregation.

Referencing the biblical story where Jesus healed Peter’s mother-in-law instantly with little effort, Rev Otabil asked the congregation to emulate same.

He said Jesus did not pray much but only touched the woman’s hands and she was healed.

“You may not need somebody to scream on you to get well. Just know that Jesus is here and just as He touched Peter’s mother-in-law, He will heal you. You don’t need too much prayer to get healed.”

Rev Otabil said Jesus carried the sickness and pain of mankind when he died and urged the congregants to demonstrate faith and get healed.

Source: GNA