Ghana government to create indigenous business advisory council following Kwahu Forum

Mr. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff, announced that the Government will establish an Indigenous Business Advisory Council to implement ideas from the Kwahu Business Forum.

He stated that indigenous business leaders would be selected to ensure the continuous growth of the local business sector.

Mr. Debrah disclosed this while delivering closing remarks on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama at the second Kwahu Business Forum.

The two-day forum, themed “The Future of Business: The Role of the Financial Sector,” is ongoing at the Mpraeso Social Centre in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

Mr. Debrah stated that the initiative demonstrated the President’s dedication to enhancing Ghana’s indigenous business environment and establishing the country as a leading exporter in West Africa.

He disclosed that the President had appointed Mr. Seth Terkper, his Advisor on Economy, to oversee the outcomes of the Forum.

“His Excellency the President, in order to ensure that this does not become an ordinary talk show, has nominated his Presidential Advisor on Economy to have an oversight responsibility,” he said.

“In other words, he is going to ensure that after this programme, we are going to put our ideas and thoughts together and get all the takeaways, line them up and make sure we are check-marketed,” he added.

President Mahama officially opened the second edition of the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 19.

The forum, a brainchild of the President, aims to foster entrepreneurship and support the growth of Ghana’s Small and Medium Enterprises.

It aligns with the government’s vision of expanding private sector capacity, particularly in agro-processing and manufacturing.

As a non-partisan national development initiative, the forum brings together business owners, industrialists, investors, start-ups, and industry players to network, share experiences, and explore ways to raise capital or utilize financial products.

Source: GNA