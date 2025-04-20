Decline in patriotism affecting national development – Nungua Mantse

Oboade Nortse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, the Nungua Mantse, says the spirit of patriotism appears to be disappearing among Ghanaians, affecting the development of the nation.

“Ghanaians must come to the realisation that Ghana belongs to all, hence the need to be patriotic to protect the environment and the nation at large,” he said.

King Prof. Welentsi was speaking during a courtesy call on the Nungua Traditional Council in Accra by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MLGCRA) on Thursday.

The Ministry’s visit was part of consultations and partnerships with traditional and religious leaders to ensure a successful rollout of the National Sanitation Day, which will be reintroduced on May 3, 2025.

King Prof Welentsi, who doubles as the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, assured President John Dramani Mahama and the MLGCRA of his commitment to ensuring the full participation of traditional areas under his watch in the National Sanitation Day.

“So, you extend our greetings to President Mahama, that we have listened to his word and once all of us form part of this country, we are going to work together to make sure that Ghana will be clean,” he added.

The Nungua Mantse indicated that if any Ministry was to be consolidated, the Ministry of Chieftaincy should be exempted because it was the bedrock of Ghana’s heritage and must remain fully autonomous.

He stressed the importance of the Chieftaincy’s foundation, which laid within the relationship of the people and their chiefs in different jurisdictions, making any merger impractical.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the sector minister, said tackling poor sanitation was a national concern, which required a united, collective effort from every citizen.

“Your Royal Majesty, this is a shared responsibility and together we must take action,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the environmental degradation caused by human activities, noting that fishermen increasingly returned with plastic waste instead of fish, and farmlands faced reduced soil fertility due to environmental damage.

“While a ban on plastics may not be immediately feasible, our primary strategy is to promote recycling,” Mr Ibrahim said.

“With recycling plants already established in the country, the focus now is on public education and waste segregation.”

The minister promised to continue the engagement with traditional authorities, religious institutions, and communities to mobilise support.

The delegation also visited the National Clergy Association of Ghana, and the Managing Director of Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel as part of the consultations and partnerships to ensure a successful rollout of the National Sanitation Day.

From early morning until 1000 hours on May 3, commercial activities will be suspended and citizens are expected to participate in a nationwide clean-up exercise to promote environmental safety.

Source: GNA