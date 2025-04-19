Group describes 1V1D policy as drain on public purse, calls for accountability

The Northern Patriots in Research and Advocacy (NORPRA), a civil society organisation, has called on the government to as matter of urgency hold people accountable for the implementation of the One Village One Dam (1V1D) policy.

Speaking during a courtesy call on, Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Bismark Adongo Ayorogo, Executive Director of NORPRA, raised concerns regarding poor implementation of the policy, saying, it has failed to support agricultural activities.

He described the initiative implemented by the previous government in its first term as a drain on the public purse and asked the government to hold those in charge to account for the money spent on the policy.

“We would like to use this opportunity to inform you that NORPRA has been doing assessments of the 1V1D projects and the Free Senior High School in Northern Ghana and has come to the sad conclusion that the 1V1D policy was a drain on the public purse.

“A recent tour of these dams showed that none of the over 400 dams constructed contains water for dry season crop farming to achieve the noble policy objectives of increased agricultural productivity, improved food security and creation of jobs for improved livelihoods of beneficiary communities”, he said.

According to the Executive Director, averagely, government spent GH₡670,000.00 on each dam which promised to be a game changer for the agricultural sector in Northern Ghana, but the policy failed to deliver on its objectives and there was not value for money.

He said as part of the fight against corruption, the resetting agenda and in the spirit of transparency, it was imperative for the government to hold actors in the implementation of the policy accountable and ensure they recovered all the monies spent on the project.

“Considering the fact that the 1V1D projects implemented by the previous administration was a total failure, we wish to urge government to consider prioritising increased public investment in renewable energy in the form of well-constructed dams and solar-powered mechanised boreholes to empower women in agriculture for agricultural-led transformation of Northern Ghana”, he said.

On the Free SHS, Mr Ayorogo said their findings uncovered issues of perceived corruption and urged the government to thoroughly investigate the implementation of the policy and insisted culprits be made to face the full rigors of the law.

“As a country, we also lost over GH¢47 million and in Northern Ghana over GH¢10 million was spent on procurement irregularities in the implementation of the Free Senior High School from 2017 to 2023.

“The GH¢10 million is more than the total amount allocated for Free SHS in the whole country in 2017. We need people to answer questions, if not, the fight against corruption, the fight to ensure that there is value for money will not be achieved,” he said.

The Executive Director commended the government for maintaining the Northern Development Authority (NDA) and indicated that it would help to increase resource allocation for the region to ensure development.

Mr Donatus Akamukri, the Regional Minister commended NORPRA for their role in monitoring policies and interventions and holding successive governments accountable for the use of taxpayers’ money.

He said the government was committed to fighting corruption, adding that it was the reason the government, even before assuming office, established Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) to ensure that people were accountable and money embezzled recovered.

Source: GNA