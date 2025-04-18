Ghana government offers to facilitate return of deportees from US

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working tirelessly to facilitate the return, reintegration, and reunification of 160 Ghanaians facing deportation from the United States of America (USA).

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said comprehensive efforts were underway to ensure the dignified return of the affected individuals.

“We have decided not to publicise information about them. So, when they arrive, our team welcomes them and helps them with integration and connects them with their families,” he said.

“We are also working with other partners quietly because it is important that we respect the dignity of our fellow compatriots and not expose them to media coverage.”

Mr Ablakwa disclosed this at a media briefing on Thursday in preparation towards the launch of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) 50th Anniversary in Accra on Tuesday, April 22.

As part of the Golden Jubilee launch, Ghana will host an Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of ECOWAS on April 22 – 23.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting returnees and helping them to reintegrate into society.

This development comes amid intensified immigration enforcement in the US, with more than 3,500 undocumented immigrants arrested since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The US hosts an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants, and Ghana is among the countries affected by the deportation measures.

The Ministry’s efforts aim to provide a smooth transition for returnees, focusing on their dignity and well-being.

ECOWAS is a regional economic community that aims to promote economic integration and cooperation among its 15 member states in West Africa.

It focuses on issues like Economic development; Trade liberalization; Infrastructure development and Peace and security.

Its goals include creating a single market, improving living standards, and fostering regional cooperation.

Source: GNA