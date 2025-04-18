EOCO arrests 219 human traffickers in major swoop

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested 219 Nigerian nationals suspected of operating a human trafficking ring covering Ghana and other West African countries.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the police, army, and National Security, led to the arrest of the suspects and victims at an estate in Oyarifa in the Ga East Municipality, Greater Accra Region.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah disclosed that 11 of the victims were minors. He said the screening at EOCO offices identified 35 suspects directly involved in trafficking the victims.

Giving details about the ring, Mr. Dapilah said that victims were lured into the country with false promises of lucrative jobs in Ghana.

“Unfortunately, since there are no lucrative jobs existing, they took them hostages and confined them at Oyarifa and were forced to go into cybercrime and cybercrime-related activities,” he said.

Mr. Dapilah revealed that laptops, personal effects, foodstuff, and other items were retrieved from the suspects.

He described the operation as a “major breakthrough in the fight against human trafficking.”

Mr. Dapilah added that the Nigerian High Commission visited EOCO during the screening process and urged both victims and suspects to cooperate with authorities.

“Screening is ongoing and by tomorrow we should be able to complete the screening and be possible to link and make arrangements to send the victims back to their home countries,” he said.

Mr. Dapilah noted that EOCO and the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service had intensified efforts to collaborate on similar operations, with ongoing investigations revealing more trafficking networks.

In a related operation last Saturday, the Police arrested Bella Merie, a 29-year-old Cameroonian national, and 43 other Cameroonians suspected of internet fraud and human trafficking.

The arrests occurred at a residence in Kenyasi Abrem, Ashanti Region.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Bella Merie collected 4,500,000 CFA francs from victims—32 males and 11 females—under false pretenses of offering employment opportunities in Ghana.

Source: GNA