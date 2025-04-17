Mahama outlines four strategic benefits of Coders Programme to Ghana 

President John Dramani has outlined four strategic benefits Ghana would gain, following the launch of the Government’s One Million Coders Programme.

Speaking at the Programme’s launch in Accra, the President said it would ensure job creation and economic growth.

He noted that as of this year, the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market was valued at $410 billion, projected to grow to nearly $490 billion by 2029.

He said countries like India and the Philippines dominated the space, offering services in software development, data management, customer support, and more.

He said Ghana had the potential to be Africa’s premier BPO hub; saying “We are strategically located on the Greenwich Meridian, we are English-speaking, and we have a vibrant, tech-savvy youth population”.

“With the right digital skills and infrastructure, our young people can attract outsourced jobs from around the world. Jobs that pay well and keep families and communities thriving right here at home.”

The President said the second benefit of Coders Programme to the country was entrepreneurship and innovation.

He said Coding skills would enable the nation’s youth to create apps, to launch startups, develop digital solutions to their local programmes, whether in agriculture, in healthcare, education, or governance.

He said in this digital era, one idea could transform an entire community, and one startup could create hundreds of jobs.

He said education and lifelong learning was the third benefit to be derived from the Coders programme.

He said through the OMCP (Online Marketing Certified Professionals Company), the government was not only scaling the youth, but was reshaping the national approach to learning.

The President said the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, was already working closely with the Minister of Education to integrate digital literacy and coding into the nation’s university and technical school curriculum.

President Mahama said the aim of this was clear, to make digital education not just a short-term initiative, but a permanent, strategic part of our educational system.

He said the fourth point was inclusion, stating that digital transformation must not leave anyone behind.

“And that is why this OMCP programme places a strong emphasis on equity, ensuring access for rural communities, for women and for persons with disabilities, and others who are often left on the periphery,” he said.

The President said the first cohort of 560 trainees participating in the launch in Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, and Bolgatanga, already reflected their commitment to gender balance and regional inclusivity.

He said moreover, within just 48 hours of opening applications, over 50,000 young Ghanaians registered their interest, and that the sector Minister had updated that figure to 90,000.

“This overwhelming response is a powerful reminder of the hunger for opportunity and the urgency of the task ahead of us,” he said.

President Mahama said in the next phase of the Programme, the Government would activate training and community information centres across all metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies.

He reiterated that the decentralized approach would ensure that no matter where one lives, in the city or in a remote village, one would have access to the opportunity of the One Million Coders Programme.

He said the Government was also building the digital infrastructure required to support this vision.

He said from broadband expansion to the provision of devices and learning platforms, every layer of the initiative had been designed for skill and for sustainability.

“Let us not underestimate what this represents for our country. We are changing the national narrative from one of limitations to one of limitless potential,” President Mahama said.

The President commended Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, for the speed, vision, and diligence with which he had pursued the Million Coders Programme.

“You not only brought a manifesto promise to life, you have ignited hope in millions of young Ghanaian hearts,” President Mahama said.

“Technology is not just a tool. It is a force for equality, social mobility, transparency, and empowerment if it is used wisely and inclusively,” President Mahama said.

“It can rebuild our institutions, connect our communities, and transform our economy.

But to achieve this, it must be accessible to all and guided by a clear national purpose. This is that purpose. This is Ghana’s moment to rise, to lead, to shape the future.”

The President urged the youth to own the Government’s One Million Coders Programme; saying “To the youth of Ghana, I say this programme is for you. Take it and own it”.

“Let this be your launchpad into innovation, entrepreneurship, and global relevance. Let this be the bridge between your dreams and the opportunities of the digital age,” President Mahama stated.

“You are not just participants in this initiative, you are the architects of Ghana’s digital future.”

Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, described the Government’s Coders’ Initiative as a bold and transformative initiative that marked a new chapter in Ghana’s digital journey.

Source: GNA