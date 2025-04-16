Armed scavengers overrun illegal dumpsite

The Ablekuma West Municipality is grappling with an illegal dumpsite overrun by armed scavengers, sparking concerns about public health and safety.

Despite military interventions and fines, the issue persists.

“We are helpless. Not even the military deters the armed scavengers,” Mr Samuel Tete, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, said.

Mr Tete revealed this during a working visit by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources in Accra on Tuesday.

He said restoring the area was estimated to cost GH¢7 million, far exceeding the Assembly’s internally generated funds of GH¢ 5.6 million.

“We need help,” Mr Tete pleaded.

Meanwhile, some scavengers rely on the site for survival.

“Sometimes we don’t even get enough for three meals a day,” a young man who spoke on condition of anonymity stated.

Mr John Otis Bless, Chairman of the Committee said the Parliamentary Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources promised to address the issue, criticising Zoomlion’s performance and suggested that increased competition in the waste sector might help resolve inefficiencies.

Source: GNA