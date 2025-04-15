Mahama congratulates General Nguema on his election victory as Gabon’s President

Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has extended his warmest congratulations to General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, on his election as President of Gabon.

“I commend the people of Gabon for their peaceful transition to democratic governance,” President Mahama stated in a congratulatory message.

“This marks a significant step forward, and I am confident that Gabon will continue to play a crucial role in promoting stability and prosperity in our region.”

Gabon’s military leader Nguema – who in 2023 led a coup that ended a near-60-year dynasty, won Saturday’s presidential election with more than 90 per cent of the votes.

Source: GNA