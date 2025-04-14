CEPIL petitions CHRAJ to investigate murder in mining community

The Centre for Public Interest Law (CEPIL) has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate a murder in Ntortroso, a mining community in Ahafo Region.

Mr Sampson Gyarko, the deceased was allegedly stabbed to death by security personnel of Newmont Mining Company in the Ahafo South mining area of the Ahafo Region on February 23, 2025 at Ntortroso within the company’s premises.

Mr Augustine Niber, Executive Director, CEPIL, a human rights based Civil Society Organisation and representative of the deceased’s family, in the petition called on the Commission to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the killing incident.

He said the incident was not an isolation as there had been similar ones between aggrieved mining affected communities and Newmont Mining Company.

‘‘Reports indicate that three (farmers from Acherensua in the Ahafo Region who were described as miners were shot and killed while many others sustained injuries by personnel of the Ghana Police Service. Till date, there has not been any investigation report from that incident,’’ Mr Niber stated.

The Executive Director noted that undoubtedly, some mining affected communities within the catchment area of Newmont Ghana Limited had suffered human right violations.

‘‘Recently, the attention of the public was drawn to such incidents through various media reports and eyewitness accounts that individuals who have lost their lives through security personnel guiding Newmont Mining operations under circumstances that suggest excessive use of force, possible extrajudicial actions, and a failure to uphold fundamental human rights,” he added.

Mr Niber said the right to life, as guaranteed under Article 13 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, must be protected at all costs, and any breach of the right required immediate redress.

He said specifically, Article 13 of the Constitution guaranteed the right to life, stating that:

“1. No person shall be deprived of their life intentionally, except in the case of: Execution of a sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offense of which the person has been convicted.

2. A situation where the use of force is necessary to defend oneself or others from an imminent threat to life.”

Mr Alhassan Iddrissu, a Legal Advocate, CEPIL, said even though the Police Service was conducting investigation, the family of the bereaved believed more in CHRAJ to do an independent and objective analysis and investigation.

‘‘So, for us, what we want is for CHRAJ to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing and to come up with a report that will make the family get justice.

So, we represent the family of the bereaved as simple and we have petition CHRAJ to investigate it, so that the report will show what caused it and if the family deserves any compensation

Mr Iddrissu added that many of the communities whose lands were affected by Newmont Mining company’s concession felt that they had not been properly compensated whilst some had not received any compensation, which occasionally triggered some violence or demonstrations.

CEPIL is a human rights Civil Society Organisation, comprising a group of legal practitioners who provide free legal representation and services to vulnerable people in mining communities, including Persons with Disabilities.

Source: GNA