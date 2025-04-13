China and EU strengthen economic ties amid global trade uncertainties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with the European Union (EU) amid global trade uncertainties.

“Both China and the EU are major economies in the world and staunch supporters of economic globalisation and free trade,” he stated, stressing the importance of collaboration to protect the international trade environment and oppose unilateral, coercive actions.

President Xi, during a meeting in Beijing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, highlighted the strong economic relationship between China and the EU, noting their combined economic output exceeded one-third of the global total.

“The two sides have already formed a strong economic symbiotic relationship,” he said.

Xi reiterated China’s support for the EU’s unity, development, and growth.

“In the current context, it is of great practical significance to strengthen the China-EU partnerships of peace, growth, reform, and civilisation. China and the EU should see each other as partners and embrace open cooperation,” he added.

The meeting occurred against the backdrop of rising tensions in global trade, following the United States’ tariff policies under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The White House recently announced a 10 per cent tariff on imports from all foreign countries, prompting retaliatory measures from China and the EU.

President Trump defended the policy as a move to bolster the US manufacturing and industrial base.

In response, the Chinese Government stated: “As the second largest economy and second largest market for consumer goods, China is committed to opening ever wider to the world, no matter how the international situation changes.”

President Xi remarked in the meeting with Prime Minister Sanchez, “There are no winners in tariff wars. Going against the world will only lead to self-isolation.”

On China-Spain relations, President Xi stressed the importance of mutual support and respect, particularly on issues of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Sánchez acknowledged the steady growth of China-Spain ties over the past 20 years and praised China’s contributions to global prosperity and stability.

“Spain values its relationship with China, and firmly upholds the one-China policy,” he said.

Prime Minister Sánchez expressed Spain’s readiness to deepen cooperation with China in trade, investment, innovation, green energy, education, culture, and tourism.

“The Spanish side stands ready to maintain high-level exchanges with China, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, scientific and technological innovation, green energy and other sectors, and strengthen exchanges in education, culture, and tourism to elevate bilateral relations to new heights,” he assured.

The two leaders also discussed the Ukraine crisis during their meeting.

Source: GNA