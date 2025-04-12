Academics excluded from suspension of post-retirement contracts – Minister

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education, announced on Friday that public universities are exempt from the government’s suspension of post-retirement contracts.

“The academics are not affected by the previous decision by the government to suspend post-retirement contracts in the public service,” he said.

Speaking in Accra, Mr. Iddrisu clarified that universities would seek necessary approvals through their councils and other appropriate institutions.

A statement dated April 2, 2025, and signed by Dr. Calistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, declared the immediate suspension of all post-retirement contract appointments for retired public service staff nationwide.

The statement directed an immediate halt to granting such appointments and emphasized that requests for contract extensions involving retired personnel would no longer be entertained.

It also urged full compliance, instructing all relevant authorities to adhere strictly to the new policy.

Source: GNA