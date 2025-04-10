US Ambassador reiterates strong Ghana-US relations amidst tariff discussions 

The United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador Virginia Palmer, has reaffirmed the strong relations between Ghana and the US, highlighting opportunities for improvement.

This statement comes after a closed-door meeting with Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to discuss the 10 per cent tariff imposed on Ghana.

The meeting, held in Accra, and lasted over an hour, focused on the potential impact of the tariff and its broader implications for trade relations between the two countries.

It also aimed to explore ways to strengthen Ghana-US relations and address trade concerns.

Speaking to the media afterward, Ambassador Palmer expressed optimism about the state of bilateral ties.

“We are going to have new administrations in both countries, and Ghana remains the foundational country for the United States in Africa,” Ambassador Palmer said, emphasising the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ablakwa is set to brief President John Dramani Mahama on the meeting’s outcome and discuss the development with the Ghanaian trading community.

The Ghana-US relationship has historically been strong, with cooperation in areas such as trade and economy; defense and security; education and health.

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, announced a unilateral 10 per cent tariff, effective Saturday, April 5, 2025, covering imports from all countries, including Ghana, into the United States.

However, goods that are in transit as of the date were exempted from the announced tariffs.

In addition, reciprocal tariffs were also imposed on over 50 countries, with rates ranging from 11 per cent to 50 per cent effective Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

According to President Trump’s Executive Order, the tariffs were being imposed pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) due to economic and national security implications of the country’s global trade deficits.

The Executive Order specifically exempts certain products from the universal and reciprocal tariffs.

These products include copper, pharmaceuticals, semi-conductors, lumber articles, energy and energy products and certain critical minerals.

The US market provides a ready-made complementary market destination for several important priority export products from Ghana such as apparel, cocoa derivatives, gold jewelry, shea butter, horticulture products, including root crops (yam), fruits, vegetables and cashew.

Source: GNA