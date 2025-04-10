One dead, police barracks set ablaze in police, youth violent clashes in Bawku

One person has been reported dead, while other civilians have been injured following violent clashes between the youth and security personnel in Bawku, in the Upper East Region.

The clash also resulted in the setting ablaze of a police barracks and residence of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adamu Seidu, the Bawku Divisional Police Commander.

The violent clashes are alleged to be linked to the longstanding chieftaincy conflict in the area, which also resulted in an attack on the private residences of two other police officers.

Apart from that, security sources said an immigration officer was also shot during the clash and was currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

Although there is still tension breeding in the area, the security forces have managed to restore calm.

The scuffle, which occurred in early hours of Wednesday, April 9, 2025, started when one faction involved in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict demanded that women from the opposing side of the conflict who traded in the local market should to vacate the place.

An eyewitness who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said the matter was reported to the police, prompting them to intervene, leading to the misunderstanding between the youth and the police.

The youth were said to have opened gunfire shots on the police and the police responded same leading to the death of one person and injuring others.

Out of anger, the youth reportedly attacked the police barracks, setting it ablaze leading to burning a police vehicle and compelling evacuation of the police officers from the barracks.

The youth also attacked the private residence of the Divisional Police Commander and two other police officers.

Currently, the security forces including the police and the military have intensified patrols in the area.

Source: GNA