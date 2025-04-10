Collaboration is key to enhancing digital security – Israeli Ambassador

Mr Roey Gilad, the Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, on Wednesday called for broader collaboration between governments and institutions to develop innovative solutions to combat cyber-attacks.

He said global cyber threats were increasing in proportions and required collaborative strategies between private and public institutions, as well as cross-border partnerships, to help contain the menace.

Mr Gilad made the call when he opened the 2025 Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) Summit in Accra.

The event assembled Chief Information Security Officers, Information Technology leaders, regulators and global cybersecurity solution providers to discuss emerging challenges in the sector and proffer solutions to build resilience.

Mr Gilad said Israeli companies had maximised their investments in the cyber security sector and were open to partnerships with Ghana to build robust technological systems.

“Public awareness is our first line of defence,” he said, adding that: “Israel cannot do it alone.”

Israel’s cyber security sector had grown over the years, with investments in the sector reaching $3.8 billion in 2024, representing 36 per cent of all investments in the high-tech industry.

The Ambassador invited the participants to attend the 2025 Cyber Week in Israel to be held in June, this year, and explore opportunities there.

In 2023, Ghana recorded GH¢49.5 million direct financial losses through cyber fraud activities between January and June.

The figure, according to the Cyber Security Authority, constituted only a fraction of cases reported to state agencies while financial losses of unreported cases could exceed the amount reported.

Subsequently, the country launched the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy in 2024 to address the increasing threats arising from the nation’s rapid digital transformation.

Addressing the Summit, Mr Divine Selase Agbeti, the Acting Director-General, Cyber Security Authority, said decisions on cyber security in organisations must be driven by business risk and technology trends.

He urged organisations to incorporate it into their corporate strategy to foster cyber security culture.

“Technology alone cannot secure organisations. People are often the weakest link. CISOs must work closely with HR and leadership to cultivate a successful and secure community,” Mr Agbeti said.

Source: GNA