Public demands list of government appointees ahead of Keta MCE nominee approval

Some residents in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region are calling for transparency in the appointment of government officials ahead of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee approval.

They are demanding for the list of the 10 mandatory government appointees in the Assembly to ensure better accountability, good governance, appropriation, and quality work delivery.

This development comes as the Keta Municipal Assembly is preparing to approve a new MCE, with the expectations of working hard to restore the area to its former glory and focus on development projects while strengthening the assembly’s credibility.

Mr David Akaba, a taxi driver at Kedzikope at Keta, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said that the demand for transparency was driven by the public’s desire to hold officials accountable for their actions and ensure that the assembly served the people’s interests.

“We all know our various assembly members and we are calling on the authorities to make the list of government appointees open to the public for scrutiny and advice, we need to assess whether the appointments align with the assembly’s goals and objectives,” he said.

He said that the Keta Municipal Assembly had a significant impact on the local community, and the public’s demand for transparency was a testament to the public engagement and interest in local governance while the assembly’s decisions would also affect various aspects of life which include education, infrastructure, agricultural, tourism, sports, health among others.

He explained that the next MCE was expected to play a crucial role in driving development projects and growth in the municipality and the public’s demand for transparency, would likely influence the appointment process to ensure that the selected appointees were accountable to the people without fear or intimidation.

“Transparency in government appointments is essential for building trust between citizens and their leaders, and making the list of appointees public, the Keta municipal assembly can demonstrate its commitment to accountability and good governance, this is what we want, they shouldn’t hide anything,” he said.

Mr Akaba argued that some appointees in the previous governments did not add value to the Assembly’s development while their impact, advice and expertise were not felt and charged the authorities to urgently publish the list for all to study.

Madam Celestine Shine Ameko, a trader, also told the GNA that the Keta Municipal Assembly’s plans for development, including improving the premix oil at landing beaches and promoting tourism, among others would likely be impacted by the public’s demand for transparency and must balance with development goals with the public’s expectations for accountability.

She suggested that the assembly must engage with residents and address their concerns to build trust and ensure that the appointment process is fair and transparent.

She said the outcome of the appointment process would have significant implications for the future of Keta and the public’s demand for transparency would likely shape the assembly’s decisions and ensure that the selected candidates are capable and up to the major development tasks ahead for progress.

All efforts by GNA to engage the authorities about the government appointees list has proven futile

Meanwhile, 32 Assembly members, which comprised 22 elected and 10 government appointees of Keta Municipal Assembly would on Thursday, April 10, at 1400 to 1600 hold confirmation exercise to either approve or reject Mr Wisdom Seade, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for the area.

Source: GNA