Czech President arrives in Accra for three-day State visit

President Petr Pavel of the Czech Republic on Tuesday afternoon arrived at the Kotoka International Airport for a three-day State visit to Ghana.

He was received on arrival at the Airport on behalf of President by Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency.

Other senior Government officials at the airport to receive President Pavel include Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Foreign Minister, Mr Prosper D. K. Bani, the National Security Advisor, Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, the Senior Legal Advisor to the President and Mr Alex Segbefia, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Vice President.

President Pavel’s visit to Ghana would be the first State visit hosted by President Mahama since his return to the Presidency on January 7, 2025.

While in Ghana, President Pavel would hold bilateral talks with President Mahama, address a business forum, inaugurate a Czech-funded health facility and visit the Osu Castle and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

President Mahama would host a State Dinner in honour of the visiting Head of State.

Source: GNA