Accra to host first meeting of new CAF Executive Committee

Ghana’s capital city, Accra, will host the maiden meeting of the newly elected Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on April 26, 2025, at Kempinski Hotel.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee would convene in Accra on April 26, 2025, at 10:00am.

Certain key decisions are expected to be taken to further enhance the development of the African game across all levels.

In accordance with the provisions of the CAF Statutes, CAF’s new Vice-Presidents would be elected at the meeting.

The election of the Vice-President’s is not only a fulfilment of a major governance requirement; their roles are of great importance for the development of African football.

The meeting would be chaired by the CAF President who was overwhelmingly endorsed for a fresh four-year term by the 54 Member Associations of CAF, and will discuss topical issues affecting African football, including development programs, competitions and governance.

The summit would also focus on CAF’s many initiatives and projects aimed at promoting African football greatness.

Ghana is prepared to host the CAF Executive Committee meeting, which brings together experienced CAF administrators from around Africa.

Source: GNA