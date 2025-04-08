US tariff not targeted at Ghana – Ambassador Palmer says

Madam Virginia Palmer, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, has clarified that the recent 10 per cent tariff imposed on certain Ghanaian exports was not a targeted action against the country.

Rather, she said, it was part of a broader measure by the United States to address global trade imbalances.

According to the Ambassador, the imposition, which took effect on April 5, 2025, falls under the framework of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977.

The IEEPA is a U.S. legislation that allows the executive arm to respond to unusual and extraordinary threats to the country’s economy and foreign policy.

Amb. Palmer made the clarification during a diplomatic meeting on Monday with Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, at the Ministry in Accra.

The Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mr. Sampson Ahi, and other officials from the Trade Ministry also participated in the high-level dialogue.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by Ghanaian authorities, Amb. Palmer noted that the tariffs were introduced as part of a broader U.S. strategy aimed at rebalancing global trade relationships and not to unfairly penalise Ghana.

She further explained that the tariff imposition exempts key products such as oil, gas, and energy-related exports.

It was also revealed during the discussions that goods exported under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) – a long-standing U.S. trade initiative that promotes duty-free access for African exports – would not be affected.

The meeting also focused on exploring further exemptions for strategic sectors such as cocoa and garments, which are vital to Ghana’s export economy.

Both nations agreed to collaborate closely to address the potential ripple effects of the tariffs, including job losses and reduced trade volumes.

In a joint commitment, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Agribusiness and Industry pledged to sustain diplomatic engagement with U.S. counterparts to mitigate the impact on Ghanaian businesses and the national economy.

Ghana and the United States reaffirmed their strong bilateral relations and expressed mutual willingness to strengthen economic cooperation despite the emerging trade challenges.

Source: GNA