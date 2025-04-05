Deputy Chief of Staff affirms government’s resolute stance against corruption

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling corruption, making it a high-risk venture for offenders.

She gave the assurance at the launch of the final Evaluation Report of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) in Accra on Friday.

The 10-year strategic plan, implemented between 2015 and 2024, aimed to build public capacity to combat corruption, institutionalize efficiency, transparency, and accountability across sectors, and promote investigations and prosecutions of corrupt practices.

Additionally, it sought to engage individuals, media, and Civil Society Organizations to report and combat corruption.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Madam Bampoe Addo expressed dissatisfaction with the progress made, noting the country’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) had shown limited improvement over the past three years.

In 2022 and 2023, Ghana maintained a CPI score of 43, indicating stagnation in anti-corruption efforts.

However, in 2024, the score dropped to 42, signaling a decline in public trust regarding transparency and accountability.

Madam Bampoe Addo said that recent surveys conducted by Transparency International, the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD), Afro-barometer Reports, and the Ghana Statistical Service revealed minimal progress in tackling corruption.

“All these surveys have shown that corruption remains a big challenge in Ghana even after several years of implementing NACAP,” she said.

“This Report has not given us a clean slate on the fight against corruption in Ghana,” she added.

Despite these challenges, Madam Bampoe Addo emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment, citing initiatives like “Operation Recover All Loot” and the appointment of Professor Francis Dodoo as Presidential Advisor for the National Anti-Corruption Programme as evidence.

“To show further commitment to addressing corruption, President Mahama has appointed a Presidential Advisor for the National Anti-Corruption Programme. He is Professor Francis Dodoo,” she noted.

Madam Bampoe Addo announced plans to implement NACAP II to further reduce corruption, emphasizing the government’s dedication to fulfilling anti-corruption obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

“Government is fully committed to satisfying the anti-corruption international obligations of the state as contained particularly in the UNCAC and in this direction will support the development of NACAP II,” she said.

Professor Simon Mariwah, National Consultant for the Evaluation Report, stressed the need for a dedicated fund to support NACAP II activities.

“CHRAJ should spearhead the securing of long-term funding for anti-corruption initiatives and facilitate the establishment of a NACAP Fund,” he said.

Prof. Mariwah also recommended conducting regular evaluations, including mid-term assessments, to track progress and inform decision-making during NACAP II’s implementation.

Dr. Joseph Whittal, Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), pledged to adopt recommendations from the report, particularly exploring sustainable funding for NACAP II.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring the plan avoids the funding challenges faced by its predecessor, NACAP I.

“We need funding… dedicated funding to ensure that the NACAP II is not going to run into the difficulties that NACAP I had. And so, funding is very, very important,” he said.

Source: GNA