No safe haven for illegal miners – Minister declares 

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating illegal small-scale mining, vowing to use every lawful means to end the menace.

During a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, to update the public on government’s measures to combat galamsey, Mr Buah outlined a five-pillar strategy government was implementing to tackle illegal mining including reforming the licensing regime to ensure transparency and accountability in mining permits.

The strategy, he said, also aimed at strengthening law enforcement by intensifying crackdown on illegal operations and prosecute offenders, as well as enhancing stakeholder engagement and collaborate with traditional leaders and local authorities, and civil society to promote sustainable mining.

The Minister noted that the government had reclaimed seven out of nine forest reserves previously controlled by armed illegal miners.

He mentioned the recovered forest reserves as Jimira & Jimira Extension, Afao Hills, Tano Anwia, Ofin Shelterbelt, Anhwiaso East & Anhwiaso South, and Subri.

He said efforts were underway to reclaim the remaining two reserves: Asenayo and Desiri.

On ongoing and future measures, Mr Buah mentioned joint military-forestry operations; which led to the seizure of 100 excavators, three bulldozers, and four vehicles.

Also, the Ministry, through 4the Ghana Geological Survey Authority had been undertaking geological surveys of mineral-rich areas and geotagging and geofencing of excavators to monitor their uses.

It had also intensified public education campaigns on environmental protection and integration of environmental preservation into school curricula, he said.

Government was making efforts to decentralising mining licenses to improve transparency and reduce corruption.

Mr Buah urged traditional leaders, local assemblies, and civil society to support the fight against illegal mining.

“We must safeguard Ghana’s natural resources for the future generations,” the Minister emphasised.

Source: GNA