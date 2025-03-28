Visibility of charging stations key to addressing electric vehicle myths – Report  

The visibility of charging stations is crucial to dispelling the myths surrounding electric vehicles (EVs) and their sustainability, Dr Godwin Ayetor, an Automobile Engineer, said in Accra on Thursday.

One of the prevailing myths is the fear of EVs breaking down in the middle of the road due to the lack of access to charging stations.

“With conventional vehicles, you go to the fuel station and within two minutes, fill up your tank and go. For electric vehicles, it takes a considerable amount of time to charge,” Dr Ayetor said.

“So, people are afraid their cars will leave them stranded because they don’t see charging stations.”

Dr Ayetor was presenting the findings of a Market Opportunity Study on EV Charging Stations in Ghana.

The study was conducted in 2024 with technical and financial support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under its flagship: “Climate Promise” initiative.

It was undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, the Ministry of Energy, and the Energy Commission of Ghana.

As part of the event, UNDP Ghana also unveiled its first electric vehicle, a US$64,617 investment that includes an on-site charging station.

The Market Opportunity Study Report, funded by Germany through the Climate Promise, provides insights into Ghana’s evolving electric mobility landscape, highlighting key challenges, opportunities, and recommendations for establishing a robust EV charging infrastructure.

Dr Ayetor, also the Consultant for the Study, observed that nationwide, only seven public charging stations existed, all located in Accra, with none in Kumasi or other major cities.

He said even the few public charging stations were unreliable due to maintenance challenges, power fluctuations, and lack of skilled personnel to manage them.

Dr Ayetor underscored the need for widespread charging infrastructure to encourage EV adoption.

“They cannot move from here to Kumasi without seeing a considerable number of charging stations. So that kind of apprehension is preventing people from owning vehicles,” he said.

“Worldwide, the event that precipitates the proliferation of electric vehicles is the presence of charging stations. That one comes first. There should be a lot around. People want to see it and then overcome their range anxiety,” he explained.

Dr Ayetor highlighted the affordability challenge, stating that the average price of an EV in China was about 32,000 euros, but when imported to Ghana with freight and taxes, the cost nearly doubled.

That, he said, made EV ownership viable mainly for affluent individuals who typically owned multiple vehicles.

“There are light-duty EVs, but they are out of the reach of the average Ghanaian. They are mostly owned by people above the middle class and often serve as second or third cars rather than primary vehicles for long-distance travel,” he said.

The study also found that more EV owners in Ghana relied on home charging rather than public stations, raising concerns over the country’s electricity demand.

He noted the importance of sustainable energy sources for EV infrastructure, noting that some public charging stations in Accra were already using solar power.

Dr Ayetor identified a significant skills gap in Ghana’s EV sector, particularly in charging station installation and maintenance.

He urged the Energy Commission to expand its training programmes to equip local technicians with the skills required for charging station installation and EV repairs.

Another major challenge was the reluctance of informal auto mechanics to support the transition to EVs, Dr Ayetor said, and called for policies to support local businesses in the sector, including venture capital funding for startups and financial incentives for solar-powered charging stations.

Mr Niloy Banerjee, UNDP Ghana’s Resident Representative, underscored the UNDP’s commitment to climate action and sustainable energy solutions in Ghana.

He noted that UNDP’s Greening Moonshot Initiative, launched in 2019, would reduce the organisation’s carbon footprint by 50 per cent by 2030.

Since its inception, over 180 greening projects have been funded, reducing the corporate carbon footprint by almost 17 per cent.

Mr Banerjee urged stakeholders to join in leveraging the report’s knowledge to develop an accessible, reliable, and investment-ready EV ecosystem.

Mrs Eunice Biritwum, the Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, noted the importance of policy and regulatory frameworks in advancing Ghana’s transition to electric mobility.

While Ghana’s EV market was still in its early stages, it held strong growth potential, she said.

Mrs Biritwum underscored the role of collaboration in ensuring a cleaner, healthier and energy-secure future for Ghana through electric mobility.

Source: GNA