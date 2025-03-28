Nuclear energy critical to Ghana’s industrial transformation – Dr Yamoah 

Nuclear energy will play a critical role in Ghana’s quest for industrial transformation and sustainable economic growth, Dr Stephen Yamoah, the Executive Director of Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), said on Thursday.

He underscored the need for Ghana to adopt nuclear power as a reliable and sustainable energy source to address the nation’s growing electricity demand.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra, Dr Yamoah noted the stable power supply that nuclear power offered, which was essential for driving industrialisation, creating jobs, and ensuring economic stability.

He said nuclear power could play a crucial role in driving industrialisation, ensuring a stable energy supply for manufacturing, and enhancing economic diversification.

“With reliable electricity, industries can operate more efficiently, reducing production costs and boosting overall economic growth,” he added.

He highlighted the progress made by NPG in advancing Ghana’s nuclear power agenda, stating the significant milestones that had been achieved in regulatory approvals, stakeholder engagements, and technical feasibility assessments.

The Executive Director assured that the NPG was working closely with international partners, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to ensure compliance with global nuclear safety standards.

“Nuclear power is not just an option; it is a necessity for Ghana’s economic future. With the increasing demand for electricity to support industries and households, nuclear energy provides a dependable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution,” he said.

He addressed concerns about nuclear safety, dispelling fears of potential risks by emphasising Ghana’s commitment to rigorous safety protocols and capacity-building initiatives.

The Executive Director touched on the ongoing extensive public education campaigns to increase awareness and acceptance of nuclear energy in the country.

He called on stakeholders, including policymakers, investors, and the public to support the Government’s nuclear energy agenda, stressing that a diversified energy mix would strengthen Ghana’s energy security and resilience.

He reaffirmed NPG’s commitment to working diligently to ensure Ghana realised its vision of becoming a nuclear-powered nation, positioning itself as a leader in energy innovation in Africa.

Dr Yamoah disclosed that the Ministry of Energy had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French Energy Company, Electricité de France (EDF), to support the country’s green energy transition and enhance capacity building within the sector.

As part of the agreement, the French Development Agency (AFD) has provided Ghana with a one-million Euro grant to fund two key projects aimed at advancing the country’s energy transformation.

This initiative, he stated, aligned with Ghana’s commitment to sustainable energy and its drive to integrate renewable energy sources into the national grid.

Dr Yamoah said it would not only bolster the country’s transition to cleaner energy sources but also facilitate knowledge transfer and technical training for energy sector professionals in the country.

He disclosed that the partnership with EDF was crucial for Ghana’s nuclear and renewable energy agenda, stressing that such collaborations would be instrumental in equipping the country with the technical expertise needed to implement its nuclear power programme and diversify the energy mix.

Mr Archibold Buah-Kwofi, the Acting Director, Nuclear Power Institute, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the need for a stable and affordable electricity base to support national development.

He noted that Ghana’s energy mix was currently dominated by fossil fuels and hydro, with renewables making up only about one per cent.

“We need to fast-track the adoption of nuclear power to secure our energy future,” he said, highlighting the importance of regulatory frameworks and skilled manpower to support the nuclear programme.

Mr Daniel Wordson, the Manager of the Executive Office, NPG, who led the media to view a model of one of Ghana’s preferred Nuclear Power Plants, the HPR1000, developed by China National Nuclear Corporation, highlighted the plant’s advanced safety features, efficiency, and suitability for Ghana’s energy needs.

He explained that the HPR1000 was a third-generation pressurised water reactor with enhanced safety systems, which made it one of the most reliable and modern nuclear power technologies available.

Source: GNA